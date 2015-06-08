Shania Twain's Summer Tour Designs by The Blonds Might Be Her Boldest Outfits Ever

Shania Twain has spent the past two years taking center stage inside The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for her celebrated Las Vegas residency. And although the country star might sing about "men’s shirts and short skirts," ultra-glamorous ensembles are more her style M.O. As she says goodbye to Sin City to embark on her Rock This Country tour this summer—her first in 11 years—it looks Twain will showing off a trio of show-stopping new looks.

Twain has tapped New York-based design duo Phillipe and David Blond, known as The Blonds, to create three over-the-top looks for her multi-city circuit, which kicked off June 5th in Spokane, Wash. The designs include a red sequin batwing dress with gunmetal chain details, a sparkling black boho mini dress, and a black faux-leather moto corset with plenty of Siam Preciosa crystals (below).

Twain's bold attitude was the starting point for the designs, which took six weeks to produce. “Our inspiration for the pieces was rock and roll with a glamorous country twist,” the duo told InStyle. “We worked closely with Shania and her stylist Tiffany Gifford to realize their vision. Each look was specifically designed for each segment of the show.”

The designers also explained how the first look Twain steps out in is their interpretation of a “classic shredded T-shirt and leather jacket look,” which is made of holographic red liquid sequins alongside gunmetal safety pins, chains, and triangular crystals meant to mimic spikes (above). So which number does Twain feel most like a woman in? It’s the black off-the-shoulder boho dress with leather shorts (below). “It is definitely the most comfortable, but still maintains the rock and roll glam,” they said.

