Shania Twain Is Making Her Comeback with First Album in 15 Years

"Life's About to Get Good" for Shania Twain.

It's been 15 years since the country star's last album Up! was released in 2002 to critical and commercial acclaim, quickly topping charts and snagging Grammy and Billboard Music Awards.

Now the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" hitmaker is revealing that she's finally back from her music hiatus with a new single "Life's About to Get Good," which will be released in June and is reportedly inspired by a new positive outlook.

While guest starring on Monday night's episode of The Voice as the show's inaugural fifth judge, the country songstress revealed that fans can hear her perform the new single for the very first time during her set on April 29 at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., and that she will close out the summer with her yet-unnamed album with its release in September.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight ahead of her Voice appearance, the superstar revealed, "The first single is so optimistic and hopeful—regardless of how bad life could get. I really needed that message."

In a statement released on Tuesday, Twain officially shared the release date for her upcoming album and opened up about how this positive message was instrumental while crafting the new song.

"I was at home looking out at the ocean and I said to myself, 'Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it's so beautiful out. I'm not in the mood to write a 'feeling-sorry-for-myself' song .... You can't have the good without the bad,'" she said.

RELATED: Who's the Most Surprising Artist on Nick Jonas's Go-To Playlist? His Answer Will Shock You

Looks like we have our new summer anthem on lockdown!