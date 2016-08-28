It's Shania Twain's 51st Birthday! See Her Most Memorable Music Video Fashions

Country superstar Shania Twain has plenty of reasons to celebrate big this weekend. Not only does the megawatt performer turn 51 today, but she's been quite productive in the studio lately working on a new album. After wrapping up the Rock This Country Tour, which she had announced would be her last hoorah on the road, it seems like Twain just can't stay away from the music: The star has been putting in plenty of time in the studio, and even hinted that she could see fans again soon.

"Making amazing progress on the new album... the songs are flowing!" she wrote on Instagram several weeks ago.

Making amazing progress on the new album... the songs are flowing! A photo posted by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Jun 29, 2016 at 7:49am PDT

Twain also marked the 1-year anniversary of her tour kick off in Seattle, writing, "Hope to see you all again soon."

1 year since the Rock This Country Tour kicked off in Seattle! Hope to see you all again soon… #RTCTour A photo posted by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Jun 5, 2016 at 6:04am PDT

There’s no stopping the hit-making diva from making us all want to shimmy in our chairs. After all, this is the woman who has brought us foot-thumping anthems like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” In honor of her birthday, we’ve gathered some of our favorite Twain music videos, featuring everything from a hooded leopard-print coat—and a Brad Pitt look-alike—(“That Don’t Impress Me Much”) to beachwear perfection ("Forever and for Always") and a show-stopping high-neck gown ("From This Moment On").

RELATED: Shania Twain's Summer Tour Outfits Are Bold

Prepare to get lost in the music—and throwback fashions. Happy birthday, Shania!

1. "Any Man of Mine"

2. "You're Still the One"

3. "From This Moment On"

4. "That Don't Impress Me Much"

5. "Man! I Feel Like a Woman"

6. "Forever and for Always"

7. "When You Kiss Me"