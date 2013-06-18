Shakira's Hairstylist on The Voice Finale: There May Be a New Color Change

Each week, Shakira showcases a range of dynamic styles on The Voice, and we love giving you the complete how-to on each look. With the finale taking place tonight and tomorrow, we just had to ask Shakira's hairstylist Kim Kimble if the star has any dramatic hairdos in the works. "I think we're going to see her going back to her curly hair again," she told InStyle.com. "That's the direction we're planning to go, but you never know, it could change! There may be a new color change, but we'll see how it goes." Shakira has rocked her trademark blonde hue for years, so we'd be surprised to see her shift shades (though, The Voice is full of surprises!). And among the many looks Kimble has created for the singer this season, one style in particular stands out. "I loved when she wore bone-straight hair," she said. "Shakira doesn't do straight hair a lot, but we did it very sleek one night, and I liked it a lot." The feeling is mutual! Catch the finale tonight on NBC at 9 p.m. EST.

