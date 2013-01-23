Shakira Welcomes Son, Milan Piqué Mebarak!

After announcing her pregnancy in September, Colombian singer Shakira has given birth! She and her husband, FC Barcelona soccer star Gerard Piqué, welcomed son Milan Piqué Mebarak last night in Barcelona. In a statement, the couple's rep revealed that the name Milan means "dear, loving, and gracious" in Slavic. The newest addition to their family has another accolade to his day-old name: following in the footsteps of his father, he became a member of FC Barcelona at the moment of his birth. Congrats to the happy new parents!

