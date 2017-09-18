Here's Shakira's Exact Diet and Exercise Regime, Straight from Her Trainer

What does it take to get hips that don't lie? Let Shakira's trainer tell you firsthand.

Anna Kaiser, who helps Shakira with her fitness routine, spoke to E! News this week about the details of the singer's workout routine, and our body hurts just reading about it.

Kaiser said that Shakira works out five days a week, but her workout goals aren't centered around appearance-based results. No, all of Shakira's workout goals revolve around her heart rate monitor.

"We alternate between strength and cardio intervals. Some days we do just cardio and then strength and some days we start with strength and then do cardio, we like to mix it up," Kaiser said.

"I want to make sure that she is improving her endurance so that she can go into a two-hour show and also has the strength and stamina to make it through a five-month tour. It's about making sure she gets a little bit of everything."

Kevin WinterGetty

Building workouts around the heart rate monitor also helps with consistency.

"A heart rate monitor is very important because every day is different. Sometimes you may have a ton of energy and other days you may not, but you can hold yourself accountable for knowing how hard you're working by having a very specific goal to work toward," said Kaiser.

"Sometimes you'll think you're lifting some very heavy weight but you'll realize your heart isn't actually working that hard so you can push yourself a little bit harder."

VIDEO: How Kim Kardashian West “Shrunk”Her Body

In addition to helping Shakira with her workouts, Kaiser is also in charge of her diet. For seven years, Kaiser prepped Shakira's meals firsthand, but now that they're in different areas, she has a celebrity chef cook her recipes for the singer. Shakira eats every two to three hours, and her meals are pretty specific. Kaiser said she has fish almost every day, and tends to like soups.

"Breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a protein in every meal and fresh veggies or small amounts of low glycemic fruit and for snacks, we started introducing soups. Some great soups are filling and warm," she said. "So, at the four o'clock hour, when people are craving caffeine and a cookie, soup is a really great option because it fills you up and feels like a meal so it can keep you going until dinner, but it's not hugely caloric."

RELATED: Shakira Debuts New Hair Color, Is Fire

It seems like a lot of work, but it also sounds (and looks) like it's paying off.