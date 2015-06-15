So That's How Shakira Toned Her Post-Baby Body

Hips certainly don't lie and Shakira's hip winding workout is all the proof we need. After giving birth a little over four months ago, the 38-year-old singer posed for a picture in the midst of a workout, and the results are unbelievable. We always wondered how Shakira kept her enviable curves toned, and now we know that dancing plays a major part in sculpting her famously chiseled physique.

The new mommy posted a collage on Instagram (above) showing off her killer moves next to trainer Anna Kaiser—and she looks stunning. Kaiser, a celebrity fitness trainer, has also whipped into shape stars such as Sofia Vergara and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Shakira's midriff-baring top shows off her ripped abs, and it's clear to see that she's in the best shape ever, even after delivering her second son, Sasha Piqué Mebarak, along side her soccer-star husband, Gerard Piqué, at the end of January.

