Shakira's Stylish 'Dos on The Voice Inspire Hair Envy! Learn How to Get the Looks

We were disappointed to see Shakira's remaining contestant, Sasha Allen, exit The Voice last night, but thankfully she kept Sasha's diva spirit alive with her stylish looks all week. For the live performances on Monday, Shakira styled a dazzling Swarovski necklace as a headpiece to offset her crisp Acqua top. “It fit snugly around her head and we thought it really added to the look,” the judge's hair guru Kim Kimble exclusively told InStyle.com. Kimble chose to style her hair in a straight style to complement the bejeweled accessory without being distracting. “It’s very noveau bohemian.” The next night, Shakira let her detailed Altuzarra jacket take center stage with a pulled back 'do in which Kimble curled the judge’s strands and raked them into a high ponytail. “A dab of wax and a little hairspray will help keep the top really smooth and knock out any flyaways and frizz,” says Kimble. Try out the same the same technique to upgrade your gym ponytail and create more volume by simply teasing the crown of your hair like Kimble did for Shakira. “It was very simple and chic, I like to think of it as couture secretary style,” she added. “The jacket had strong detailed neckline and we wanted to show that off so having hair down wouldn’t have done it justice.” The finale of The Voice airs next Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC.

— Sheryl George