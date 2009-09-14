Shakira and Pink Wear the Same Dress to the VMAs

Two of the music industry's biggest stars had an unexpected surprise when they arrived at the Video Music Awards last night: Shakira and Pink were wearing the same Balmain dress! If there was ever a time that warranted a little diva drama, this was it, but the superstars stayed cool and collected and even shared a hug when they met up on the red carpet. "I think it's hilarious," said Pink when she realized the wardrobe deja vous. "I don't care; I hope she's not mad."

Joe Berean and Nakisha Williams