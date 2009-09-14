Shakira and Pink Wear the Same Dress to the VMAs

InStyle Staff
Sep 13, 2009 @ 10:00 pm

Two of the music industry's biggest stars had an unexpected surprise when they arrived at the Video Music Awards last night: Shakira and Pink were wearing the same Balmain dress! If there was ever a time that warranted a little diva drama, this was it, but the superstars stayed cool and collected and even shared a hug when they met up on the red carpet. "I think it's hilarious," said Pink when she realized the wardrobe deja vous. "I don't care; I hope she's not mad."

