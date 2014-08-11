Shailene Woodley's Teen Choice Awards Dress Isn't for Her "Everyday Grocery Store Life"

Shailene Woodley may have ruled the blue carpet at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards last night, but the ensemble she chose to wear was far from her go-to look. Woodley dazzled in a mock-wrap Peter Pilotto dress that featured an asymmetric printed front with coated diagonal white stripes at the waist, which she paired with red suede Kurt Geiger pumps and slicked back hair.

"Fashion to me is a sense of expression of yourself," Woodley tells InStyle.com. "However, red carpets are interesting because I would never wear this dress in my everyday grocery store life."

While the star took home two surfboards that proved her ability to act in various teenage roles—including the Choice Movie Actress award for Divergent and Choice Movie Actress in a Drama trophy for The Fault in Our Stars—she admits her own teenage years were much less exciting. "I never had a teen crush," Woodley says. "You know it's funny, but I never had posters on my wall. I was really obsessed with sewing as a teenager. True story!"

