Shailene Woodley Wore the Most Polished Naked Dress on the Red Carpet

From her off-duty looks to her glamorous party dresses, Shailene Woodley's effortlessly cool style is always giving us major outfit envy.

The actress continued to stun in New York City on Wednesday night at the premiere of the second season of Big Little Lies, wearing a sophisticated sheer knee-length black dress. She paired the look with matching black pointed toe pumps and black nail polish. The long-sleeved Christian Dior Haute Couture dress, covered in polka dots at the top and stripes at the bottom, was layered with a plunge-neckline bodysuit and hit at the knees with a bubble hem.

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Woodley also channeled Brigitte Bardot with her hair styled in slightly teased loose waves, parted in the center.

During the premiere, she answered questions from reporters on the red carpet, discussing the show's themes of domestic violence and sexual trauma.

Shailene Woodley weighs in on domestic violence and sexual trauma and how #BigLittleLies opened up those conversations pic.twitter.com/eHOacBDe7E — Variety (@Variety) May 30, 2019

RELATED: Shailene Woodley Is Scared of Love — But Not Much Else

Big Little Lies season 2 premieres on HBO on June 9.