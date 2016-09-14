Shailene Woodley Lived in an RV Over the Summer and Camped Out in Walmart Parking Lots

Shailene Woodley has never been your typical Hollywood starlet and she definitely proved that this summer.

Instead of attending red carpet events or filming a movie, the 24-year-old traveled across the country in an old RV caravanning for the DNC. She intended to only use her parents' 17-year-old motorhome for a week, but that turned into 2-and-a-half months of having at least four people-but sometimes as many as nine—always living in the camper. She called the experience life-changing. "We still have her RV actually. We haven't given it back yet," she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Tuesday. "You get to know someone really well when you're living in tight quarters like that. No showers." Check out the picture of Woodley and friends traveling around in the RV in the photo from Instagram below.

The star of the new film Snowden grew up traveling in campers, so she was used to it, but she had to explain to her friends that it was normal to stop for the night on the side of the road or a Walmart parking lot. "Every Walmart will generally have an RV or cargo van in its parking lot at night," she said. Though she does use their lot for sleeping, Woodley is more of a Costco fan. She was shocked to learn Fallon had never been to a Costco. "Costco's the best! You can get everything super-sized and it lasts so much longer," she said. "My mom and dad went to a Costco once and it was like they were preparing for the end of the world," he said.

RELATED: Shailene Woodley Heads to Capitol Hill to Raise Awareness About Food Stamps and Healthy Eating—Here's Why

"I just think it's a cool company," she said. "My mom got a giant thing of ketchup," remembered Fallon. "I thought we were starting a carnival," he joked. Well, if they have a big parking lot, you know Woodley will be there in her camper.

Watch Woodley talk about traveling in an RV in the clip above.