Shailene Woodley Totally Transformed Her Hair with a New Drastic Cut and Color

Some celebrities change their hairstyles so often—sometimes even daily—it’s hard to keep up. Others choose one dramatic cut every few years. Shailene Woodley falls into the latter category, and nearly four years later, she just made another huge hair move. She traded in her long, highlighted brunette hair for a blunt cut that falls a little longer than a lob with shorter bangs. Not only that, but she dyed it all black.

A little less than four years ago, Shailene Woodley chopped off all her hair to play a role in The Fault In Our Stars, and documented the entire process with a video. With her hair sectioned off, the actress teared up as her hairstylist handed her the freshly cut ponytails.

This time around, we don't have a clip, but we can assume she spend hours in the salon for the transformation. While Woodley doesn't change her length all that much, she switches up the color of her hair all the time, going from dark brunette to bleach blonde in a matter of weeks.

Consider her cut proof the lob isn't going anywhere, but be on the lookout for what Woodley considers the next big trend in hair color.