Shailene Woodley on Her Hair: "I Want to Cut it Even Shorter"

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE

Shailene Woodley recently lopped off her locks for her upcoming role in The Fault in Our Stars, then donated her strands to an amazing cause. But doesn't she miss her long hair? Quite the contrary. "I love it," she told InStyle.com at the Elle magazine Women in Hollywood event. She's actually loving her new cropped 'do so much, she's toying with the idea of going even shorter. "I want to cut it shorter, kind of want to shave it. I think it would be a fun experiment." We can already guess that this burgeoning trendsetter will be able to carry off a closer crop if she decides to take the plunge!

Plus, see more celebrity hair makeovers!

MORE:• Shailene Dyes Her Hair Red!• See Shailene Woodley’s Best Looks Ever• Shailene Premieres The Spectacular Now

--Nicola Jones