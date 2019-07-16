Shailene Woodley Revealed a *Major* Big Little Lies Spoiler

We're just days away from the season 2 finale of Big Little Lies, and while everything about it is tightly under wraps, Shailene Woodley said that HBO allowed her to reveal one little detail about the episode.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, Woodley, who plays Jane, said that in lieu of showcasing a teaser clip from the upcoming finale during her interview, she was given the green light to disclose a part of what happens: "In the beginning of the next episode, it's a little bit of a cliffhanger, but all of the women go to visit Perry's grave and his body's missing."

Perry (Alexander Skarsgård), of course, dies in the first season finale, after Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) pushes him down a flight of stairs to stop him from physically assaulting Celeste (Nicole Kidman). Since season 2 has delved into the women's guilt and trauma after his death, it's not too far-fetched for them to be visiting his grave, perhaps in an attempt at some closure.

Of course, Woodley could just be trying to throw us off the scent of what really happens in the finale, but we'll have to wait until Sunday to see what this all means.