Sexy New Jeans for the Denim Obsessed

Who doesn't love a new pair of jeans, especially from the hottest new label in denim. Unknown Factory is the brainchild of former InStyle editor, Ariela Suster, who partnered with brothers Moshe and Eli Azran on a sexy denim collection that focuses on special details (every pair is handmade) and fit (designed with your bum in mind). The name is an homage Andy Warhol's famous Factory, in an effort to encourage the same type of artistic collaborations that he cultivated. Their first partnering: French photog Naj le Gitan shot their Fall 2009 lookbook—a match made in denim heaven.

