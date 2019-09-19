There Is Now a Sexy Mr. Rogers Halloween Costume, Because Nothing Is Sacred

There are very few pure things in this world, and one of them is, without a doubt, Fred Rogers and his long-running children's show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

Rogers is making a resurgence in popular culture this year with the November release of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a movie based on journalist Tom Junod’s friendship with the TV personality. Did we mention Tom Hanks plays Rogers?

Anyway, in an unambiguous (and a tad tone deaf) exploitation of the cultural moment, lingerie retailer Yandy has created a “Nicest Neighbor Costume.” The $60 set includes a cropped, red zipper-front V-neck top (a play on Rogers’s iconic red knit cardigan — which, endearingly, his mother knit for him), a detachable white collar with a short black tie, and high-waist gray booty shorts.

For an additional $13 you can really polish off the look with a set of hand puppets and a gray (vinyl) wig.

As you may recall, Yandy is the same brand that was forced to pull its “Sexy” Handmaid’s Tale costume after (incredibly reasonable) outcry from, well, everyone.

Given the nature of the Hulu series, sexualizing the handmaid uniform seems like a categorically bad idea (ahem, Kylie Jenner). Sexualizing Mr. Rogers isn’t quite as black and white, but it’s certainly icky. Like really, really icky.

Someone needs to go to jail for this. https://t.co/gcIXvZRx19 — Andrew Das (@AndrewDasNYT) September 19, 2019

What has to happen in your life for you to reach the point where you are pitching "Sexy Mr. Rogers" as a good addition to your brand's line of Halloween costumes?



Wait, don't answer that. I don't want to know. — Tom Valentino (@1tomvalentino) September 19, 2019

Someone made a sexy Mr Rogers costume we are all doomed https://t.co/iD6KXdcE5v — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 18, 2019

When you realize the “Sexy Mr. Rogers costume” has existed since 1968 pic.twitter.com/OELWA6GCWQ — The Breaks (@WatchTheBreaks) September 19, 2019

Is nothing sacred?