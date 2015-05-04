Sexy Abs Alert: Channing Tatum Shares First Magic Mike XXL Full Cast Video

Monday: made! We've been following the release of Magic Mike XXL promos like hawks, and thanks to Channing Tatum our first look at the entire cast in full get-up is finally here.

The film's star shared a video on Instagram today featuring himself alongside Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer, Donald Glover, and the rest of the Xquisite Strip Club dancers—and it has us even more excited for the movie's upcoming release. In the teaser, the men show off their six-pack abs and smooth moves while wearing jeans, sneakers, and metallic silver robes.

Tatum captioned the photo "Wednesday. Jump on it. #MagicMikeXXL," and we have to wonder if this means that something even more exciting is coming later this week. We'll be replaying this clip over and over while we wait to find out.

Watch the video below, and catch Magic Mike XXL when it hits theaters July 1.

Wednesday. Jump on it. #MagicMikeXXL A video posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on May 4, 2015 at 12:02pm PDT

