The Sexiest Men of 2012: Who Is Your Favorite?

Dec 31, 2012 @ 4:00 pm

The boys of Hollywood made this world extra steamy in 2012, from the big-screen hunks (ahem, Channing Tatum) who brought us Magic Mike to the small-screen heartthrobs like The Voice's Adam Levine to Ryan Reynolds, who officially stole Blake Lively’s heart and captured ours as well. Click through the gallery to see our list of swoon-worthy favorites! Did your top pick make the list?

