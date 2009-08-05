Sex and The City Wannabes Get Carrie's Style on a Shoestring

The line snaked around the block during a New York City casting call for the upcoming Sex and The City sequel, so we sent a well-heeled intern to get the scoop on the shoes. "I spend money on shoes like a Carrie, but I'd say I am a Charlotte. I've been married for 26 years!" one woman told us. Still, we were surprised to find that Carrie's favorite labels were seriously under-represented. Out of 148 potential extras polled, here's the breakdown of the brands we saw:

Steve Madden: 62%

Aldo: 12%

Nike: 12%

BCBG: 10%

Manolo Blahnik: 2%

Christian Louboutin: 2%

Jimmy Choo: 0%

—Maggie Chong

