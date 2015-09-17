All Six Seasons of Sex and the City Are Now Streaming on Amazon

Big news for Sex and the City fans, aka everyone: Amazon has announced that it has secured the streaming rights to the beloved HBO comedy.

All 94 episodes of the series, which starred Sarah Jessica Parker and ran from 1998 to 2004, are now available on Amazon Prime Instant Video to U.S. subscribers of the company's $99-per-year Prime program.

According to Fortune, the deal to stream Sex and the City extends a pact between HBO and the site that began last year. As part of that agreement, Prime became the exclusive subscription-video-on-demand partner for older HBO original series.

"Sex and the City became one of the most popular shows on TV over its six-season run, and we are excited today to give our Prime members access to every episode to watch anytime, anywhere as part of their membership," Michael Paull, Amazon VP of digital video, said in a statement.

Carrie Bradshaw would be thrilled to know that her show now resides in a place where fans can also shop for Manolo Blahniks.

