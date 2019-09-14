The Sex and the City Cast Wore Dresses That Were Basically On-Character to the Emmys

In 1999, Sex and the City was in its second season and just about everyone had Carrie fever. That could have been why the cast — Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, and Kristin Davis — decided to show up at the Emmys looking like they'd just stepped off the set. Each and every one of the fab foursome wore a dress that her respective character would wear, making for a meta moment that stands out as a major awards show moment.

Sarah Jessica Parker earned the show's very first Emmy nomination, for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The show's main cast was there to celebrate and support and the Today show notes that for the show's entire run, it would earn 54 nominations. Parker took home a trophy in 2004, but in 1999, she lost out to Calista Flockhart. Parker wore a very Carrie Bradshaw dress in bright banana yellow covered in shimmering details. Of course, her curls (somewhat tamed by a coordinating headband) were on display, because Carrie's big hair is just as iconic as her fashion choices.

Image zoom Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images

RELATED: Almost 20 Years Later, These Sex and the City Heels Are Still in Style

Just like her prim and proper character, Charlotte York, Davis wore a traditional awards show staple: a strapless ballgown. Only instead of adding formality to a simple LBD with a longer length, Davis's gown head a heavily embellished sash and peeks of the white underskirt. Simple and polished, it looked like something Davis pulled right out of Charlotte's Patricia Field-curated closet.

Not to be outdone, Nixon's elegant option kept the silhouette simple — a Miranda move if there ever was one — but added a dose of cool with a clashing combination of minty green and muted, dusty red. She added a red AIDs ribbon (another move we could see Miranda embracing) and wore her hair in her trademark short crop. Elegant and effortless, it was an ensemble Miranda would admire, even if she was too busy to even think about formal wear.

Image zoom Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images

RELATED: See How the Cast of Sex and the City Has Transformed In the 20 Years Since the Premiere

No, Kim Cattrall didn't wear a power suit to the show (Wait, why didn't she?), but her sheer white gown was as close to Samantha Jones she could get without going into the costume closet. Though it looked simple, the dress featured an intricately pleated bodice, a flowing, sheer skirt, and a super-sexy crisscross back that's about as '99 as it gets. It was part blonde bombshell, part Old Hollywood, and something Samantha Jones would approve of without a doubt.