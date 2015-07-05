R&B's Newest Princess, Sevyn Streeter, Shares Her Beauty Secrets

Sevyn Streeter, 28, is taking center stage at FORD Hot Right NOW Superlounge celebrating the 4th of July and her rise as one the New Artists to Watch. All eyes are on Sevyn for her beauty, style, and, of course, her amazing voice at Essence Festival. We've seen her hitting every red carpet, and absolutely KILLING it every step of the way. You've probably been mesmerized by her soft-spoken vocals along Chris Brown in "It Won't Stop," the mega hit that launched her name to fame and which she co-wrote with Brown.

Already being touted as the next R&B princess, she's taking the music industry by storm. She wrote "Fine China", "It Won't Stop", and "Strip" which were all mega hits for Brown, who considers Streeter as his writing protege. The Alicia Keys hit "Its a New Day," which was also co-written by Streeters pretty much seals the deal that this young artist has a bright future and will be the next CoverGirl beauty. Streeter is pretty much unstoppable and a true definition of beauty, brains, and talent. We asked all about her beauty musts.

MIMI: On Her Beauty Favorites:

Streeter: Bold lip, and always contour and highlighting.

MIMI: On Her Best Beauty Advice

Streeter: My #1 beauty advice is to take care of your skin and take off your makeup no matter how tired you are. Beauty is confidence all day, every day. My secret to being unstoppable is wearing a red lip.

