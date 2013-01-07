Seth MacFarlane and Emma Stone to Announce Oscar Nominations

Academy Awards host and Family Guy creator Seth McFarlane is doing double duty this Oscar season! Breaking from tradition for the first time since 1972, this year’s host will participate in the announcement of the Academy Award nominations at 5:30 a.m. PST this Thursday at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, making it the second time ever in the ceremony’s 85-year history. He won’t be alone up there, though—he’s getting an assist from Emma Stone. “I’ll be announcing the Oscar nominees on Jan. 10 at 5 a.m. with Emma Stone,” Macfarlane Tweeted. “We’ll also be revealing the name of Kanye & Kim’s baby (Zeus).” There's your taste of the humor you can expect for the big night! Find out who scores score Oscar nods this Thursday—then tune in to see who wins Sunday, February 24th at 7/6c on ABC.

