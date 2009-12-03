Set a Gossip Girl Tabletop

Secrets and scandals were flying at Rufus and Lily's Thanksgiving feast on this week's Gossip Girl, but what really caught our attention was their sumptuous, over-the-top dinner table! The gorgeous gold dinnerware is from L'Objet's Agean Gold collection and sparkles just enough under candlelight, setting the perfect mood for any dinner party. Incorporate these pieces into your tabletop this month for a super luxe (and hopefully drama-free) holiday bash.

Chargers and serving plates, $84- $540; at l-objet.com.Antique gold serving set, $170; at l-objet.com.

— Kate Donovan