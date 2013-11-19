Sesame Street Parodies The Hunger Games, Brad Pitt Buzzed His Hair, and More
Advertisement
Credit: FilmMagic, Getty (2), Splash, Courtesy (2)
1. Watch Sesame Street's parody on The Hunger Games and may the cookies be ever in your flavor. [YouTube]
2. Brad Pitt showed off his new haircut at the 2013 Governors Awards. [People]
3. What is Queen Elizabeth's favorite nail polish? Essie's Ballet Slippers! [Telegraph]
4. Watch Kanye West's new music video for 'Bound 2' starring Kim Kardashian. [Ellen]
5. This guy did a celebrity-inspired mustache selfie each day of Movember. [HuffPo]
6. Echo Design launched their "Share the Warmth" campaign, where you buy one accessory and they will give two to those who were impacted by Hurricane Sandy, now through December 1st. [Echo Design]