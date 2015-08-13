Sesame Street Is Heading to HBO

Word on the Sesame Street is that the show is heading to HBO, the network announced Thursday.

“I’ve long admired the creative work of HBO and can’t think of a better partner to continue the quality of Sesame Street’s programming,” Sesame Street co-founder Joan Ganz Cooney said in a statement. “Over the past decade, both the way in which children are consuming video and the economics of the children’s television production business have changed dramatically. In order to fund our nonprofit mission with a sustainable business model, Sesame Workshop must recognize these changes and adapt to the times.”

The next five seasons of the show will all air HBO and will be available to air on PBS after a nine-month window. The Sesame Street brand is also adding a new spin-off series focusing on the Sesame Street Muppets along with an educational series for children.

The new episodes of Sesame Street are set to debut this fall.

