After 40 Years, Sesame Street's Maria Is Saying Goodbye

Sesame Street is losing one of its longest and beloved residents. Sonia Manzano, who has played Maria for over four decades, is retiring from the long-running PBS children's series.

Manzano joined the TV neighborhood in 1971 as both a writer and actress. The 65-year-old, who played a teenager when she started on Sesame Street, announced her departure from the show during a speech she gave this week at the American Library Association Annual Conference.

After 45 years on Sesame Street, @SoniaMManzano will no longer appear on the next season. #alaac15 pic.twitter.com/Jiz7tn9dAI — American Libraries (@amlibraries) June 29, 2015

In addition to her work on the show, which has earned her 15 Daytime Emmys as part of the writing staff, she also has her first children's book, The Lowdown on the High Bridge, coming out this summer as well as her autobiography, Becoming Maria: Love and Chaos in the South of Bronx.

As you can imagine fans, both young and old, are saddened by the news of one of their favorite Sesame Street neighbors moving to a different hood. But Manzano tweeted that maybe she would return for the 50th anniversary of the series. After all, she'll always know how to get to Sesame Street.

