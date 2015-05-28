Serial Podcast to Release 2 New Seasons—Get All the Details Here

It's official: Serial is returning to the airwaves this fall. The popular podcast announced the news on Twitter today, and revealed that they'll be returning for not just one, but two more seasons in the coming months with all new material.

This week’s big news: We’re working on 2 new seasons at once. Get our newsletter for the latest straight from Sarah. http://t.co/KSxNYF140k — Serial (@serial) May 28, 2015

What exactly will the upcoming stories cover? Host Sarah Koenig gave further details on what fans can expect (and no, it's not a continuation of Adnan Sayed's case) in a newsletter:

We are hard at work reporting not one, but two distinct new stories. This means we’re planning on a third season of Serial. And we hope it means we can reduce the amount of time between the end of Season Two and the beginning of Season Three. As it stands, we intend to launch Season Two this fall and Season Three next spring. Sorry—we can’t tell you details about the new stories yet. What we can say is that they’re very different from Season One, but no less interesting to us.

While they haven't revealed much about the new seasons, we're certain they'll be just as captivating as the first.

