Serial Podcast to Release 2 New Seasons—Get All the Details Here

It's official: Serial is returning to the airwaves this fall. The popular podcast announced the news on Twitter today, and revealed that they'll be returning for not just one, but two more seasons in the coming months with all new material.
What exactly will the upcoming stories cover? Host Sarah Koenig gave further details on what fans can expect (and no, it's not a continuation of Adnan Sayed's case) in a newsletter:
While they haven't revealed much about the new seasons, we're certain they'll be just as captivating as the first.
