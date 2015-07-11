Serena Williams's Most Memorable Wins of All Time (Including the 2015 Wimbledon!)

This Saturday at Wimbledon, Serena Williams will go after her second "Serena Slam"—that is, a repeat of 2002 when she took home all four titles at the US Open, the Australian Open, the French Open, and Wimbledon (where she beat big sis Venus in the finals).

To commemorate the 33-year-old's record-breaking achievements so far, we rounded up the six most memorable wins Serena has served up over the course of her incredible career—and tune into her match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN to see if these six memorable moments become seven.

1999

Serena beats big sis Venus for the first time at the Grand Slam Cup.

1999

Serena wins her first-ever title at the US Open.

RELATED: Eva Longoria and Serena Williams Step Out in Neon Bikinis

2002

Serena secures her first "Serena Slam" at Wimbledon—and against sister Venus!

2007

Considered her big comeback following health issues and the devastating death of her half-sister Yetunde in 2003, Serena beat No. 1 seed Maria Sharapova at the Australian Open.

RELATED: Tennis-Inspired Style

2010

Serena defeats Vera Zvonareva to take home her 13th major title, officially surpassing Billie Jean King.

2012

After a two-year drought, Serena makes a comeback, securing her fifth title at Wimbledon.

UPDATE: This morning (July 11), Williams won the 2015 Wimbledon title, defeating Garbiñe Muguruza in straight sets, 6-4 6-4.Williams now holds the title in all of the Grand Slams, the third time in her illustrious career she's accomplished the feat. Williams, the most dominant player of her time (and possibly of all-time) now holds a whopping 21 Grand Slam titles.

PHOTOS: Our Favorite Celebrity Siblings