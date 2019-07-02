Serena Williams Won Her Wimbledon Match in a Cutout Minidress with a Custom "Broosh"

In terms of athletic accomplishment, Serena Williams is a diamond in the rough — but as a fashion icon we’d say she’s more of a swoosh-shaped cluster of crystals on a Nike cutout dress.

On Tuesday, the tennis champion took the court at Wimbledon against Italy’s Giulia Gatto-Monticone in a white athletic minidress bearing a crystal-encrusted Nike logo (cleverly rebranded as a “Broosh” — a brooch and swoosh hybrid) and cutouts at the waist.

Though Wimbledon’s strict dress code confines players to tennis whites on the court, Williams added a pop of color to her outfit with gilded accessories, including hoop earrings, a delicate necklace, several rings, and sneakers emblazoned with Nike’s golden tick (“large manufacturers’ logos are not encouraged” on footwear).

Williams committed to the white and gold color scheme all the way down to her nails, wearing a white manicure with a gold crackle overlay effect and a gold rhinestone-covered accent nail.

They say dress for success, and in Serena’s case it paid off — she beat Gatto-Monticone 6-2, 7-5.

But victory aside, I think we can all agree that her mid-match expressions deserve a trophy of their own: