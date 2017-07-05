Serena Williams Manages Her Wimbledon FOMO with a Pregnant Practice Session

Pregnant Serena Williams is still queen of the tennis court.

The mom-to-be proved that getting back into the game post-baby isn't far from her mind, as she took some practice shots in a video shared on her Instagram.

"Wimbledon got me like: Easy standing drills this morning. Go easy," she captioned one clip, which showed her battling her FOMO over the annual tennis competition in London with a stateside round—and she slayed the court per usual.

The legendary athlete also took to the social media app to give fans a peek at her burgeoning baby bump, which she modeled in a black T-shirt, gray leggings, black Nike kicks, and a charcoal baseball cap. Placing her left hand protectively over her belly, the Olympic champion posed with a tennis racket slung over her right shoulder.

"@benstiller stiller Sorry, White. Average Joes for life! And that goes for both of us. Omaze.com/Joe," she cheekily wrote alongside the shot, referencing John McEnroe's ranking claims.

