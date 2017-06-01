Turns Out, What Venus Williams Said About Serena's Baby Is Fake News

Back in April, Serena Williams accidentally revealed her pregnancy by clicking the wrong button and sending her baby bump Snapchat out to the world, and on Wednesday, it seemed her sister Venus Williams did the same about her gender reveal. After winning her second round match at the French Open (with Serena in the stands), Venus seemingly revealed in an on-court interview that her little sister was having a girl.

“She’s going to call me favorite aunt,” she joked, sending the Internet into a frenzy that there would be another future women’s tennis player on the way. But hold up: Serena isn’t ready to confirm that she has a baby girl on the way just yet. In an Instagram post Thursday morning, the tennis champion clarified her sister’s comments.

“I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is prob the best surprise you can ever have!” she wrote. “So to clarify what Venus said, I am always joking with my sisters to see what favors I can get them to do for me next. If I want something from one of my sisters I say baby Venus, baby Lyn, or Baby Isha needs it.”

“I did not grow up with any brothers, only sisters, and we all say ‘she’ more than ‘he.’ Unless I’m joking with my Dad or Alexis and I’m trying to con something out of them too,” Serena joked, implying that Venus was only using a figure of speech when she called the new baby “she.”

Sounds like we’ll have to wait to find out whether Serena’s having a baby boy or girl.