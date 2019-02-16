Here's Why Serena Williams Didn't Celebrate Valentine's Day with Alexis Ohanian

If you didn't get a bouquet sent to your office or have fancy reservations, you weren't the only one that didn't get a rom-com worthy Valentine's Day. Serena Williams didn't get in on the action, either. She and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, opted out of the festivities, but it wasn't because they're against the Valentine's Day Industrial Complex. In a tweet she posted today, she explained that she doesn't celebrate the holiday because of her religion and that Ohanian was supportive of her choices.

Williams is a Jehovah's Witness, so she doesn't partake in many of the holidays that are on the calendar. For devout Jehovah's Witnesses, some celebrations are in violation of the Bible, but some of the religion's believers also make personal choices when it comes to certain things, such as which holidays and milestones to celebrate. According to the religion's official website, followers decide which holidays to observe by trying to "maintain a clear conscience before God and men."

Instead of heart-shaped balloons other traditionally Valentine's Day-related accouterments, Williams opted to have a girl's day with her friends. Her tweet included a photo of the group at a pottery class, showing off their best work. Also of note, Williams was 100% twinning with one of her BFFs, so there's that amazing fun fact.

"I don't celebrate Valentine's Day, so it was nice to have a girls day. Having @alexisohanian be supportive and understand is one of a kind," Williams wrote on Twitter. "I'm so fortunate for him to get it and respect my beliefs."

Another tenant of being a Jehovah's Witness is to not force others into the traditions and rules of the religion, because the Bible notes that they should "honor men of all sorts." That could be why Ohanian hasn't converted and why he's so supportive of Williams doing her own thing on February 14, because to her, it's just another day.