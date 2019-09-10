Serena Williams's Date Night Looks Is a 180 from Her Usual Red Carpet Style

Serena Williams doesn't just slay at tennis. She's always on point when it comes to fashion, on and off the court. But while we may be more used to her stepping out in statement outfits, she just proved that she can also rock a more pared down — yet still elegant — look.

On Monday night, the tennis champion attended the New York premiere of the documentary The Game Changers with husband Alexis Ohanian in a silvery satin slip dress with a v-cut neckline. She accessorized with a silver drop pendant necklace and yellow snakeskin pumps.

Their date night out came after Williams lost in the finals against Bianca Andreescu at the U.S. Open over the weekend. She called it her "worst match," telling reporters, “I could have just been more Serena today. I honestly don’t think Serena showed up and I have to figure out how to get her to show up.”

She may not have won the match that time, but she's still killing the game.