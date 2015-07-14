Serena Williams Brushes Off Body-Shamers with Bikini Selfies

Wimbledon champ Serena Williams continues to prove that she's the best at what she does, but that hasn't stopped body-shamers—in the form of random Twitter users and even The New York Times—from weighing in.

Luckily, Williams hasn't let the commentary about her physique slow her down. Three days after securing her second "Serena Slam," the tennis pro took to Instagram today to show off her fit body in a striped and polka-dotted navy bikini top from a beach in Sweden (above).

From the looks of things, she hasn't let critics get to her—and even addressed them in an earlier post while getting her eyebrows done. "Lol finally getting them shaped! Hahahha #haters I love you!!! Hahah but I still like them all natural! But for now you win lol" she wrote in the video's caption:

Lol finally getting them shaped! Hahahha #haters I love you!!! Hahah but I still like them all natural! But for now you win lol 😘😘💋💋😜 A video posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 14, 2015 at 3:52am PDT

One of Williams's fangirls Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling also had some words for a detractor, who heckled Williams's figure on Twitter. Rowling jumped in and replied with picture of champion and captioned it, "Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress. You're an idiot."

.@diegtristan8 "she is built like a man". Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress. You're an idiot. pic.twitter.com/BCvT10MYkI — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 11, 2015

