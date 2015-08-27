Serena Williams Shows Off Her Curves in Sexy New Selfie

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Kelsey Glein
Aug 27, 2015 @ 10:45 am

Serena Williams may be gearing up for the U.S. Open next week, but that doesn't mean her Instagram game is suffering.

The tennis champ put her jaw-dropping curves on display in her latest snap, and she looks good. In the selfie, the star flaunts her her famous assets in a body-hugging white dress while standing in front of a bathroom mirror. "Look back at it," she she captioned the photo, quoting 2 Chainz's hit song "I'm Different."

Take a moment to appreciate Williams's killer figure in the 'gram below.

Look back at it.

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

