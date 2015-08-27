Serena Williams Shows Off Her Curves in Sexy New Selfie

Serena Williams may be gearing up for the U.S. Open next week, but that doesn't mean her Instagram game is suffering.

The tennis champ put her jaw-dropping curves on display in her latest snap, and she looks good. In the selfie, the star flaunts her her famous assets in a body-hugging white dress while standing in front of a bathroom mirror. "Look back at it," she she captioned the photo, quoting 2 Chainz's hit song "I'm Different."

Take a moment to appreciate Williams's killer figure in the 'gram below.

Look back at it. A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 26, 2015 at 9:45am PDT

