Serena Williams Confirms Her Pregnancy Reveal Was an Accident

Even Serena Williams makes unforced errors.

The tennis star admitted to Gayle King during Tuesday's Ted Talks conference in Canada that her recent pregnancy announcement didn't go exactly as planned, because, you know ... technology.

"Well, actually it was an accident," the 35-year-old mom-to-be said of her baby bump's Snapchat debut. "I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I'm going."

"I didn't tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I'd been saving it. And you know how social media is when you press the wrong button ... and ..."

There it was, out there for the world to see.

Williams went on: "So 30 minutes later, my phone doesn't ring that much, and 30 minutes later I missed like four calls and I'm like, 'that's weird.' And then I picked it up and I was like oh no ... but it was a good moment. I was just going to wait literally just five or six more days so that's OK."

In the end, Williams said she isn't too mad about the way things went down. "Every week I just take a picture and save it and I've been so good about it and this was the one time I slipped, but it's OK."

The current No. 1 tennis player in the world, who's engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, also spoke about her plans for the future. "Obviously I'm going to have a baby and I'm going to stay fit and kind of come back and play tennis and keep working on my fashion line," she offered. "That would be really fun."