Serena Williams Made the Office Her Catwalk and Her Fans Are Obsessed

Who needs a marketing team when you have 11.8 million followers and a hallway?

On Wednesday morning, Serena Williams promoted her fashion line on her Instagram feed using an admirably DIY method. Clad in a pair of gray plaid utility pants and a matching jacket from her own namesake line, the tennis champion recorded a video of herself simply walking down the hall — no audio, no posing, just a brisk stroll through an office just like yours.

And while we can’t tell you the view-to-purchase ratio of the video, with more than 250,000 views in an hour, we’d be willing to say the video has and will continue to be good for business.

Williams’s followers clearly approved.

This is hardly the first time Williams has used a grass roots technique to market her line.

Honestly, who better to model and promote a collection than the woman whose name it bears?