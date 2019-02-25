Serena Williams Showed Everyone How to Make the LBD Not-So-Basic at the Oscars

Worlds are colliding at this year's Academy Awards. Serena Williams arrived on the red carpet in a stunning strapless gown, proving that while tonight's all about celebrating Hollywood, there's no reason that the GOAT can't make a statement.

Williams's gown featured a panel of shimmering red embellishment on the bodice, which also had ruching to accent the pro's hourglass figure. A ruffle down the front was the finishing touch and even though the dress was mostly black, it proved that the classic shade doesn't have to be basic. Williams added a stack of diamond bracelets, a bad-ass sparkling pinky ring, and matching earrings. Her hair was pulled back into a tight ponytail and forget about her being starstruck. The tennis star was the one making turning the actors into fangirls. She handled it all like the professional she is, even though this is her very first time on the Oscars red carpet.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

RELATED: Serena Williams Fell for Husband Alexis Ohanian for This Super Sweet Reason

Williams's Academy Awards appearance coincides with the debut of "Dream Crazier," a new ad from Nike that's set to debut during the telecast. Williams, along with other female athletes, feature in the clip, which celebrates breaking boundaries. Williams narrates the ad, which features Olympians Simone Biles and Chloe Kim, former WNBA star Lisa Leslie, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, and soccer champ Megan Rapinoe.

Wiliams isn't a stranger to Oscars festivities, however. She's a staple at the after-parties, where she's shown just how she stands toe-to-toe with Hollywood's biggest names.

2016

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

In 2016, Williams and Maria Sharapova repped the tennis set at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

REALTED: Serena Williams Has the Most Inspiring Message to Close Out 2018

2015

Image zoom Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

She opted for red in 2015, which is the year her ex, Common, won a statuette. She offered him plenty of congratulations at the after-party.