Serena Williams Wants You to Know “There’s No Wrong Way to Be a Woman”

Serena Williams has one message for women everywhere: be yourself.

The tennis champion star is front and center in a newly released Nike commercial that highlights just how much people have previously criticized her appearance. Amid footage of her being badass on the court, she says, “I’ve never been the right kind of woman. Over-sized and over-confident. Too mean if I don’t smile. Too black for my tennis whites. Too motivated for motherhood. But I’m proving time and time again that there’s no wrong way to be a woman.”

In the end, the ad says, “Until we all win.” It was released the night of the 2018 Oscars—a show that proved the #MeToo and Time’s Up conversations aren’t over—and celebrates the upcoming International Women’s Day (March 8) which celebrates gender equality and progress for women.

Williams talked about how she changed gender stereotypes through her tennis performance, though it was never her expectation. “Over time, I became much more conscious of the impact I had, and I became more conscious of what I had to do to make a difference,” she said in a statement. Nike said the company wanted to “recognize and celebrate the contributions and achievements of women everywhere and share our belief in gender equality.”