Serena Williams’ New O.P.I. Nail Polish Collection!

After creating her first collection of nail polishes last year, Serena Williams is back for round two! The tennis superstar—who recently made an amazing recovery after undergoing an emergency operation for a hematoma—will release four brand new shades for her O.P.I. Glam Slam! collection, just in time for this year’s French Open. The new lineup includes a silver hue named Spark de Triomph, a gold-flecked Rally Pretty Pink (inset), as well as a Shatter shade in new white and red variations, which produce an edgy, cracked effect. "Whether I'm on or off the court, style is important," the tennis maven said in a statement. "The White Shatter and Red Shatter lacquers allow me to add a high-fashion take to the elegant silver and sunset-colored polishes." Serena's new Glam Slam! lineup is $15 for two polishes, and lands in stores May 1st. Click through our gallery for a sneak peek at the shades!