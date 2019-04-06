Did Serena Williams Just Accidentally Reveal the Sex of Meghan Markle's Baby?

Serena Williams and Meghan Markle are basically BFFs, so it wouldn't be that surprising if the expectant royal confided in the tennis pro about whether she's pregnant with a future prince or princess. And with the excitement surrounding Baby Sussex's arrival — which is just around the corner — it's easy for top-secret information like that to get inadvertently leaked.

Williams, who is a mom to 1-year-old Olympia, recently spoke to E! News about the advice she had given a "friend" who is pregnant. "My friend is pregnant, and she was like, 'My kid’s gonna do this,' [and] I just looked at her like, 'No, she’s not,'" Serena said during the on-air interview.

Image zoom Jim Spellman/WireImage

Did you catch that folks? "She's not." Spoiler alert: Meghan and Harry might be having a girl!

While Serena didn't reveal her friend's identity, it's likely that she's talking about Meghan. And considering her nervous backpedaling following the slip of the tongue, she only fueled speculation further that she was referring to the duchess. Quickly correcting her fumble, Serena repeated the phrase, "No you're not," as an attempt to throw off viewers.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Bookies are also putting their money on a girl. In March, British bookmaker William Hill revealed that the odds of Prince Harry and Meghan having a girl are 8-11, according to Vanity Fair.

But no matter the gender of Meghan's first child, Serena is confident that "she'll be the best mom for sure."