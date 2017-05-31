Serena Williams’s French Open Maternity Style Hints at Her Baby’s Gender

Three-time French Open winner Serena Williams returned to Roland Garros on Wednesday, but this time, she wasn’t competing on the court. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who is pregnant with her first child, was instead on-hand to watch her sister Venus Williams cruise into the second round with a straight-set victory.

Serena, who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, made an appearance in the stands, showing off her burgeoning baby bump in a floral Riccardo Tisci for Nike zip-up jacket. The brand ambassador polished off the look with a white Nike tee, black leggings, and black sunglasses.

ERIC FEFERBERG/Getty

Serena’s appearance wasn’t the only big news of the day: After her match, big sister Venus accidentally revealed in an interview with Eurosport that Serena is expecting a baby girl! Hopefully, this means there will be another Williams sister dominating the ranks in the future of the Women’s Tennis Association.

#Wayment did Venus just confirm Serena is having a girl?! 🎀 via @eurosport A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 31, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

But as for mom, don’t expect her to be slowing down anytime soon: The tennis champion has said that she’s expecting to see her baby watching from the stands once she gets back onto the court post-pregnancy.