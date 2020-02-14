Will Serena Williams Be Following in Rihanna's Footsteps and Launching a Luxury Line?

Leave it to Serena Williams to make a fashion show so much more than just a fashion show. The tennis pro showed her S by Serena collection at New York Fashion Week and managed to snag none other than noted tennis super-fan Anna Wintour for a quick Q&A after the presentation. The show, which Williams is calling a capsule collection, was an authentic way for the designer to show her love for fashion and her innate ability to make clothes that people actually want to wear — just ask her pal Meghan Markle.

Right now, S by Serena is see now, buy now — and it's working. Fans are buying up pieces and sharing their favorites on social media, much to Williams's delight. But she's not ruling out something in the luxury space.

Williams went to school for fashion design and although her line's not in the same conversations as luxury brands, such as Rihanna's new Fenty line, it could be. She's not ruling out the possibility of releasing a special capsule within a capsule, which would be a way of giving some shoppers what they want without completely alienating some of her other fans.

"See now, buy now is great. I would love to do luxury, but I feel like I also want to be true and authentic to people that support the brand for years," she explained. "And so, if we do a luxury capsule, it'll be really small one day in the future. But I love the idea of see now, buy now, and really do it in a good way."

Williams also spoke about sustainability and how S by Serena has embraced vegan leather and other unconventional materials. And even though vegan leather doesn't sound glam, Williams managed to mix in animal prints to up the glitz and curate the collection so it was nothing but all of her favorite things.

"The collection dabbles a little bit in a lot of gold. We experimented with different animal prints; we focused on giraffe. And then we focused on the sustainability aspect of having vegan leather," she said. "And so that's kind of what we wanted to focus on and just build from there. So it's a small capsule — I call it a capsule. I've never showed in February. So I'm like, 'Let's do something but keep it small. And what are some things that really mean a lot to me?' And those really stood out."

For fans of the line, there's a lot to love. Keep an eye out for a certain former royal to step out in Williams's designs, just in case there's any question that see now, buy now can't look like something luxurious.