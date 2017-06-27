Serena Williams Isn't Here for John McEnroe's Ranking Claim

Serena Williams clapped back at those claims made by former tennis player John McEnroe. In an interview with the NPR on Sunday, McEnroe, stated that Williams would be "like No. 700 in the world" if she played on the men's circuit.

When asked if he'd designate the champion as the world's best tennis player, McEnroe, who has previously praised Williams as "arguably the greatest athlete of the last 100 years," said that he believes the star athlete, while undeniably the best among the women's division, is only as good as the 700th best male tennis player.

"That doesn't mean I don't think Serena is an incredible player," he said. "I do, but the reality of what would happen on a given day is Serena could beat some players, I believe, because she is so incredibly strong mentally. But if she had to just play the circuit—the men's circuit—that would be an entirely different story."

On Monday, the mom-to-be took to Twitter to prove that she's not here for McEnroe's claims with the perfect comeback. "Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based," she tweeted.

"I've never played anyone ranked 'there' nor do I have time," she continued. "Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir."

Considering Williams' 23 single Grand Slam titles—the last of which she won while expecting—as well as four Olympic gold medals under her belt, her record speaks for itself!