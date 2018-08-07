Serena Williams Gets Real About "Postpartum Emotions"

Though from an outsider’s perspective Serena Williams’s life — including husband and baby and 39 grand slam titles — may seem #blessed (and oh, it definitely is), the tennis champ is here to remind you that there are many less glamorous aspects of her day-to-day that can’t be caught, or properly expressed, on camera.

One such struggle for Williams is motherhood and the postpartum “emotions” that come with it.

“Last week was not easy for me," she wrote on Instagram, likely referring to the worst loss of her career at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic last Wednesday. "Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom."

Williams went on to open up about “postpartum emotions,” which can transition into depression, and often include waves of sadness, fear, doubt, anger, joy, and hypersensitivity.

“I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with,” she continued, adding that she's proactively working towards getting better.

“I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby. We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be.”

instagram/serenawilliams

Williams extended her message to other new moms, too, writing, “Although I have been with [Alexis Olympia] every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes.”

Her finals words of advice pierced through any of the doubt she’d expressed early on: “I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week--it’s ok--I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!”