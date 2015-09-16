Serena Williams Descends on Fashion Week with Her Fall Collection for HSN

Serena Williams may be finished with the 2015 U.S. Open, but she's already onto her next challenge: Fashion Week. A mere four days after her stunning loss to Italian player Roberta Vinci, the tennis legend rallied to present her new fall line for HSN, dubbed the Signature Statement Collection, at Metropolitan West in N.Y.C.—and we're happy to report that it was one of the most well-attended events all week, with top-tier editors, Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge (both 2015 InStyle Social Media Award nominees), and rumored boyfriend Drake all sitting front row.

The 26-piece collection exhibited Williams's playful, sometimes boundary-pushing style. Drapey, '70s-style silhouettes in neutrals and jewel tones were accented with asymmetrical flourishes, Aztec prints, and edgy fringe details. It goes without saying that a lot of work went into creating the looks, which begs the question: How did she manage it all? "WhatsApp made my life a lot easier," Williams told InStyle after the show. "I have an amazing team, and literally every day on group chat we'd text pictures, inspiration, sketches, nails—everything."

In addition to the design aspect, Williams was also tasked with curating the playlist, which featured not one, but two songs by Drake. But perhaps even more memorably, the show opened and closed with Andra Day's triumphant song "Rise Up," which the player has also adopted as a recurring hashtag on Instagram. "I love the lyrics," she said. "You might be on the ground, but you can be strong and powerful and go another day. I wanted to start and end with that, because it's important to know that you should rise up for any occasion, and if you fail, you're going to rise up and try again."

Scroll down to shop five of Williams's pieces (all available on hsn.com), and tune in to HSN tonight at 12:01 a.m. ET to watch her present the collection live.

Courtesy

Faux Shearling Jacket with Faux Fur Collar, $130; hsn.com

Courtesy

Drawstring Cargo Pant, $60; hsn.com

Courtesy

Hooded V-neck Sweater Poncho, $80; hsn.com

Courtesy

Fedora with Faux Leather Band, $40; hsn.com

Courtesy

Asymmetric Ruched Wrap-Front Skirt, $50; hsn.com

