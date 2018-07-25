Serena Williams Alleges "Discrimination" Over Random Drug Tests

Let's get this out of the way: Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes of all time. And she's done it all without the help of drugs.

The fashion designer, entrepreneur, new mom—oh, and 23-time Grand Slam champion—took to Twitter on Tuesday night to vent her frustrations over the frequency with which she is "randomly" drug-tested.

After a heart-melting anecdote about putting 10-month-old daughter, Olympia, down for bed, Williams tweeted that it was "that time of the day" for another test.

I just put Olympia @OlympiaOhanian to sleep but I can’t seem to put her in bed I’m loving holding her in my arms. I want to milk every second!!! — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 24, 2018

...and it’s that time of the day to get “randomly” drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018

"Discrimination?" she wrote. "I think so." Looking for the silver lining, she added, "At least I'll be keeping the sport clean."

As for being the most-tested tennis player, she's not wrong. According to a Deadspin report published earlier this month, Williams is, in fact, one of the most drug-tested tennis players. Williams has been tested 6 times this year, which is twice as often as other top American female players.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency told Deadspin that "factors considered in allocating tests include available resources, performance information, ranking data, sport and athlete specific analysis, biological and longitudinal analysis, injury information, training periods, the competition calendar, intelligence received concerning possible doping practices and research on doping trends." We can't say for sure whether or not Williams is being targeted specifically, but given that she was ranked 454 in the world ahead of Wimbledon (thanks to the hiatus she took while giving birth to her daughter), it certainly feels a little fishy.

Ahead of Wimbledon earlier this month, Williams had a similar sentiment when asked how she felt about being tested more than other athletes. “It would be impossible for me to not feel some kind of way about that,” she said, according to Huffington Post. “I just found it quite interesting."

At least she's maintaining a positive attitude.

But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018