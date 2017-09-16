Serena Williams's Daughter Is Already Flexing Like Mom

Ain't nobody going to mess with little Alexis Olympia! Serena Williams posted the cutest Instagram of her newborn daughter giving out free tickets to the gun show at just a few weeks old.

Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their first child on Sept. 1. Baby Alexis, who's named after her dad, has already captured our hearts. Now, she's well on her way to Instagram stardom.

Alexis Olympia has her own IG page with more than 20,000 followers, and her sweet picture sent fans (ourselves included) into a tizzy. In the image, Alexis wears an adorable onesie that reads "Smart and Strong like My Mama." If that wasn't cute enough, she stretches her tiny arms in a way that makes it look like she's flexing.

Biceps 💪🏾 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Need we remind you that this little girl already won a Glam Slam title? She's got great things in her future, that's for sure!

We're definitely hitting the follow button on this Instagram account.